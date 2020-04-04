Salman Khan Deposits Money in Bank Accounts of the Entire Radhe Crew as Part of His COVID-19 Charity Work

Salman Khan Radhe (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Despite shoot being stalled owing to the pan-India lockdown, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has deposited money into the bank accounts of the crew of his forthcoming movie "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai". COVID-19 Outbreak: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Pledge to Donate to the PM-CARES Fund.

Money has been deposited into the accounts of all workers who were supposed to be part of the unit between March 26 and April 2. Confirming the news, makeup artist Subhash Kapoor told news portal Spotboye: "What a great thing to do. I thank Salman sir from the bottom of my heart. Times are so tough." Yash Raj Films Donates Rs 1.5 Crore to Bollywood’s Daily Wagers Affected By COVID-19 Pandemic.

Salman's gesture follows his decision to extend help to 25,000-odd daily wage workers of the film industry whose lives have been affected by the lockdown.