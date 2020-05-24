Salman Khan to Give His Fans Eidi With Not a Film But a Special Song For Eid 2020!

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Salman Khan has been making the most of this quarantine to establish himself as a full-fledged singer. After releasing "Pyaar Karona" and "Tere Bina" Salman is set to release another song and this time it will be an Eid treat. While fans of the star have been sad about having no Eid release from the actor this year given that his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was postponed due to coronavirus, it looks like Bhai does have a treat for them after all. The said song is all set to be out on May 25, Monday and we bet you can't wait to hear it soon. Salman Khan Unveils Debut Film Poster of Mithun Chakraborty’s Son Namashi Starrer Bad Boy (View Pic).

Salman Khan's team confirmed the same with a statement. As reported by Indian Express, the statement read, "Continuing his tradition of bringing Salman Khan extravaganza to his fans, this year the superstar will not be bringing a film due to the lockdown but a special Eid song tomorrow for his fans, keeping his date.” After listening to his previous songs, we bet the Eid special song is going to be even more special.

Salman has been quarantining with his friends and family at his Panvel farmhouse. Previously, we saw Salman and Jacqueline release the music video of "Tere Bina" which was shot at his farmhouse. The song video received a lot of love from his fans and we can't wait to see how fans will react to his upcoming Eid number. Radhe Was Supposed To Clash With Laxmmi Bomb Today, Salman Khan Fans Celebrate It With Mock Reviews.

Twitterati have been missing Salman's Eid release and have been trending his previous Eid releases as a celebration. This Eid number would surely be the perfect Eidi for them.