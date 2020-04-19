Salman Khan's 'Pyaar Karona' Teaser Out, Song To Release on Dabangg Actor's YouTube Channel on April 20 (Watch Video)

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan's social media game is completely unique than the other stars from the showbiz. The actor keeps his posts unfiltered and shares things straight from his heart. And well, amid the nationwide lockdown, Khan's fans were the most excited ones when report about his new YouTube channel called 'Being Salman Khan' was out. If that was not enough the actor recently took to his Instagram and teased fans with a glimpse of his new song which will be out on his Youtube tomorrow. Salman Khan All Set to Debut On YouTube, Will Launch His New Channel Titled 'Being Salman Khan'.

Titled as 'Pyaar Karona', the Bhaijaan of Bollywood shared a snippet from the melody and seems like it will be all things positive amid the crisis. The little video clip shared by Salman can see his voice playing in the background whereas the star comes in the last frame and does a saalam to his fans. "So I’m posting from my handle to let you know that tmmrw on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It’s ours!Song out tmrw on it, hope u can handle it," his post's caption read. COVID-19 Awareness: Salman Khan Reprimands Fans For Not Self-Isolating Themselves (Watch Video).

Check Out The Pyaar Karona Glimpse Below:

Well, the song sounds divine and Salman's vocals are adding the much-needed punch. Meanwhile, as the star is stuck at his Panvel farmhouse with his family, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to educate and aware people about the deadly bug. Coming back to his 'Pyaar Karona' song, the lyrics of the same is penned by Salman himself along with Hussain Dalal whereas it's composed by Sajid Wajid. How excited are you for the song to be out on April 20, 2020? Stay tuned!