Salman Khan celebrates his 59th birthday today (December 27). Referred to as Bollywood's Bhaijaan, he is the eldest son of legendary screenwriters Salim Khan and Salma Khan. Salman Khan made his acting debut with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988). He then landed his first lead role in Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), which instantly catapulted him to stardom. He later went on to star in some of Bollywood's biggest hits, including Dabangg (2010), Bodyguard (2011), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Sultan (2016), to name a few. Salman Khan Birthday: From ‘Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali’ to ‘Jaanam Samjha Karo’, Hit Songs of Bollywood’s Heartthrob That Continue to Rule Fans’ Playlists!.

Salman Khan, who is currently busy hosting the reality show Bigg Boss 18, has an exciting lineup of films in his pipeline. From an action-packed role in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar to an epic face-off with Shah Rukh Khan in YRF's Tiger vs Pathaan, fans can’t wait to see the Bollywood superstar back on the big screen. As Bhaijaan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of his upcoming projects.

‘Sikandar’

Sikandar marks the reunion of Salman Khan with his dear friend and director-producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick. The upcoming action drama is directed by renowned filmmaker AR Murugadoss and will see the Bollywood superstar sharing the screen with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time. Sikandar also stars in Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Ahharwal and Sharman Joshi in key roles. Shooting for the film is underway. Sikandar is scheduled to have a grand theatrical release on Eid 2025.

Salman Khan’s First Look in ‘Sikandar’

‘Kick 2’

In October this year, Nadiadwala Grandson officially confirmed a sequel to Salman Khan's 2014 film Kick by sharing a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar from a photoshoot on the sets of Sikandar. Sharing the announcement, the makers wrote, "It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot Sikandar...!!!" Kick marked the directorial debut of Sajid Nadiadwala and starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

‘Kick 2’ Announcement

‘Tiger vs Pathaan’

One of the most anticipated films of Hindi cinema, Tiger vs Pathaan will see Salman Khan collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for an action film which will be a part of the YRF Spy Universe. According to reports, Tiger vs Pathaan will be helmed by Siddharth Anand, who previously brought the Bollywood superstars together in his 2023 film, Pathaan.

‘A6’ With Atlee

After making a power-packed debut in Hindi cinema with Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 film Jawan, Atlee returned to Bollywood with Baby John starring Varun Dhawan, which hit theatres on December 25. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Atlee indirectly hinted about Salman Khan's casting in his upcoming film, tentatively titled A6. Calling it the "proudest film of the country", the filmmaker said that an official announcement regarding the same will be made soon. ‘A6’: Atlee Confirms ‘Bang-On’ Collaboration With Salman Khan for His Sixth Directorial Venture, Says ‘It Will Be the Proudest Film for Our Country’ (Watch Video).

Salman Khan x Atlee

As Salman Khan celebrates his special day today, we wish him a year filled with good health and success. Here's hoping he continues to entertain fans with his unmatched charisma and swag for years to come.

