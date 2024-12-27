Salman Khan (born on December 27, 1965) celebrates his 59th birthday today. Known as the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman began his acting career with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988). The following year, he landed his first leading role in the romantic blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), which catapulted him to stardom and earned him the title of Bollywood's heartthrob. On his special day, if you're a true fan of this iconic actor, here’s a collection of the best HD birthday wishes and greetings to celebrate his legacy. Salman Khan Birthday: From ‘Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali’ to ‘Jaanam Samjha Karo’, Hit Songs of Bollywood’s Heartthrob That Continue to Rule Fans’ Playlists!

Download Salman Khan HD Birthday Messages

From heartfelt messages to simple birthday greetings, we've got you covered. You can easily download these beautifully written wishes and share them on social media. Trust us, these Salman Khan birthday messages are the best and will definitely help you stand out. Check out the HD birthday wishes and texts for Salman Khan we've curated just for you! Happy 59th Birthday to Bollywood’s Bhaijaan! Happy Birthday Salman Khan Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download, Photos and Pictures to Share on WhatsApp.

Salman Khan HD Birthday Wishes!

Salman Khan Birthday Wishes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Salman Khan!

Salman Khan Birthday Wishes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Bhaijaan of Bollywood!

Salman Khan Birthday Wishes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

'Sikandar' Star Birthday Greetings!

Salman Khan Birthday Wishes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Salman Khan 59th Birthday!

Salman Khan Birthday Wishes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Download Birthday Wishes/Greetings for Salman Khan!

Salman Khan Birthday Wishes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Salman Khan Turns 59!

Salman Khan Birthday Wishes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's Salman Khan's Special Day!

Salman Khan Birthday Wishes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Salman Khan Birthday 2024!

Salman Khan Birthday Wishes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Salman Khan Best HD Birthday Wishes!

Salman Khan Birthday Wishes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan was recently seen making a cameo appearance in Varun Dhawan’s Baby John. Fans can look forward to seeing him in a lead role soon in Sikandar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2024 12:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).