Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. The actor was reportedly rushed to the hospital after he complained of breathing issues. The actor was hospitalised today (August 8) evening and was admitted to the ICU. It has also been confirmed that Sanjay Dutt, who is fondly called as Baba by media and fans, has been tested negative for COVID-19. Fans are relieved to hear about it and have wished the actor a speedy recovery on Twitter. Sanjay Dutt Admitted To Lilavati Hospital After Complaining Of Breathlessness; Reports Claim He is COVID-19 Negative.

Sanjay Dutt’s COVID-19 test was done through a rapid antigen test. The COO of Lilavati Hospital, Dr V Ravishankar, has stated that a swab has been taken for RT-PCR. The actor’s health condition is said to be stable now. A report in ANI read, “Actor Sanjay Dutt admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness. His COVID-19 report is negative but he is still there for some time just for medical observation. He is perfectly fine: Lilavati hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra.” Now let’s take a look at some of the tweets shared by fans on knowing about Sanjay Dutt’s health status.

Sanjay Dutt, who recently celebrated his 61st birthday, has been admitted to a non-COVID ward. Dr Jalil Parkar, under whom the actor is being treated, stated that a few more medical tests are being conducted in order to know why his oxygen level dipped. We wish Sanjay Dutt a speedy recovery!

