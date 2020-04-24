Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan Come Up With More Fun Knock-Knock Jokes (Watch Video)

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are those cool siblings that this generation loves to term as 'goals.' The lockdown is getting everyone's nerves but not Sara and her brother! They continue to make the mood lighter in their home by cracking some not-so-funny yet hilarious knock-knock jokes! The latest series of the same is something you would not want to miss if you are a huge fan of that format. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Take the Sibling Challenge With Mom Amrita Singh and Tell Us Who's Most Likely to Get Arrested.

Sara is known for her humorous personality. She was all over the internet even before her debut, thanks to her bubbly personality. Her Instagram posts too are fun and so authentic that you almost feel that she is the girls next door! Now, even her brother is easy breezy with getting all the media limelight! Check out the Instagram post below.

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Post:

On the other hand, even Ibrahim is having a blast on TikTok! He was recently seen playing a 'double-role' in one of the hilarious videos. The fans were convinced that he is the exact replica of his dad, Saif Ali Khan owing to the expressions. It is also evident that the boy is sure Bollywood-ready but it is yet to be known whether he is indeed planning to be in the film industry or not! Coming back to this particular video, don't tell us it did not bring a smile on your face!