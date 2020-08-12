Bollywood beauty Sara Ali Khan turns a year older on August 12, 2020. The pretty girl has turned 25 and is celebrating the D-day in Goa chilling with her fam and near and dear ones. It was a while ago when the actress had shared a few stunning pictures of herself from the birthday night and it was all things wow. Today, Sara has also been receiving lots of love from fans and celebs on via messages online. And well, now it is Kareena Kapoor Khan who has wished Sara. Bebo took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture which is too cute to handle. Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: Workout Videos of The Bollywood Actress That Will Give You Major Fitness Goals.

The photo shared sees a little Sara feeding a cheesy pizza to a handsome looking Saif Ali Khan. The father-daughter duo is seen engrossed enjoying the food and it just feels calm while looking at it."Happy Birthday @saraalikhan95, eat loads of pizza.. big hug," she captioned the post. Must say, Sara looks adorable in ponytails. What a cute wish by Kareena, we are impressed. Sara Ali Khan Birthday: 11 Fabulous Pictures Which Prove She's a True Water Baby!

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Wish For Sara Ali Khan Below:

Now, we wait for a reply from Sara on Kareena's post. Meanwhile, Sara's upcoming film is Coolie No 1 which was slated to release in May, but it got postponed due to the coronavirus scare. She also has Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re in her kitty. We wish the girl a happy birthday. Stay tuned!

