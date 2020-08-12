Sara Ali Khan turns 25! Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter is the darling of the internet. She won the fans even before her debut in Bollywood, through her chirpy appearances. Later, she wowed the audience with her acting skills just in few films. But true fans know that Sara Ali Khan's personality is beyond that and some of it is seen through her Instagram pictures. And amid other few things, what can be totally derived from them that she is a true water baby! Sara Ali Khan and Brother Ibrahim Are Making the Most of the Monsoon Season; Both Are Seen Cycling Together (Watch Video).
In case you have not yet observed it, she has often expressed her love towards sea, pool, river and possibly every water body under the sky through snaps! She has a bunch of videos, boomerangs and videos while chilling in them and trying out new aquatic adventures. Here are a few of those moments that prove that Sara loves the aqua life a bit extra!
Bikini Babe
View this post on Instagram
Swinging On The Beach
View this post on Instagram
Romantic Sunsets By The Sea
View this post on Instagram
Yacht Diaries
View this post on Instagram
Sara's ZNMD Moment!
View this post on Instagram
Dip Dip!
View this post on Instagram
At Serene Backwaters
View this post on Instagram
Me-Time
View this post on Instagram
Fun Time!
View this post on Instagram
Yoga By The Pool
View this post on Instagram
Paving Through The River
View this post on Instagram
Well, needless to say, she is totally herself in every frame of her Instagram album. The bubbly actress' love for travel is evident and such pictures only make us crave for more vacations the pre-covid 19 style! On the work front, she will be next seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1. She is also sharing the space with Dhanush in Aanand L Rai directed film, Atrangi Re. So, coming back to these moments above, which one is your favourite?
