Sara Ali Khan turns 25 years old on Aug 12, 2020. She is the emerging Bollywood actress who made her debut from the movie Kedarnath which released in the year 2018 and did well on the box office. In the same year, she was a leading lady in the movie Simmba. Sara has impressed us with her acting skill and she also has a unique style statement. Apart from this, the actress has earned popularity for her tremendous body transformation. Prior to making a debut in the Indian Film Industry, Sara was overweight and she followed a strict workout and diet regime to look in good shape on the silver screen. On the occasion of Sara Ali Khan's birthday, let us take a look at the Bollywood actress exercise and fitness video, which will give you major fitness goals. Sara Ali Khan Shares Pictures From Her 'Post Rakhi Bonding Vibe' With Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan (View Post)

Sara Ali Khan's Workout

Sara Ali Khan workout routine mostly consists of weight training, pilates and various types of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) exercises which help to keep the body fat percentage low. Functional training and kickboxing are also part of the Bollywood actress fitness regime. The Simmba actress has developed a chiselled core by performing different exercises on the Pilates Reformer machine. Even during the lockdown period, Sara keeps herself fit by performing Tabata exercise, which consists of eight rounds of 20 seconds each and 10 seconds rest in between. This form of HIIT shoot up the heart rate, boost metabolism and helps in overall body fat loss. Tabata is also good for endurance development for athletes. Sara Ali Khan Workout and Diet: Exercise Regime of The ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ Actress That Has Led to Her Transformation (Watch Videos)

Sara Ali Khan's Tabata Workout During Lockdown

Sara Ali Khan Performing Exercises on Pilates Reformer

Sara Ali Khan in Punching Mood!

Sara Ali Khan's Pull-Ups

Glimpses From Sara Ali Khan's Functional Training

From the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal 2 which released on Feb 14, 2020. Fans are eagerly waiting for her upcoming movies like Coolie No.1 and Atrangi Re. We at LatestLY wish Sara Ali Khan a very Happy Birthday.

