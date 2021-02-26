Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan on Friday paid a visit to holy place Ajmer Sharif Dargah and wished her fans Jumma Mubarak. The 'Kedarnath' actor, who was accompanied by her mother and actor Amrita Singh, took to Instagram and posted pictures from their visit. Sara and her doting mother were seen twinning in green traditional ensembles. Sara Ali Khan Is All About That Flower Power in Her Latest Photoshoot (View Pics).

In the pictures, the 'Love Aaj Kal' star can be seen sporting designer olive green suit salwar and a matching face mask. Amrita is also seen wearing a similar coloured outfit. The duo can be seen with their heads covered as they wear a holy turmeric yellow dupatta around their necks.

The 'Simmba' star captioned the post as, "Jumma Mubarak." Celebrity followers including Ami Patel and more than 4 lakh fans liked the post within nearly an hour of it being posted. Fans left red heart and lovestruck emoticons, in awe of the post. Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and keeps on updating fans about her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Over last weekend, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a party at his residence in Bandra and shared a glimpse from 'perfect Saturday night'. Sara along with Parineeti Chopra, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, and Karan Johar also attended the get-together. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.