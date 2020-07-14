Popular Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan had a near brush with coronavirus or COVID-19, as per her latest Instagram post. In the post, Sara mentions that her driver has tested positive for COVID-19. She also mentioned that she, her family and the rest of the staff have tested negative for the virus, are taking necessary precautions. Sara Ali Khan Says 'Wear Your Mask and Ride All Day' As She Goes Cycling With Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan (View Pics).

As for the driver, Sara added that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been informed and they have moved into to quarantine facility. Finally, she thanked the BMC for all their help, on behalf of her and her family. The fact that Sara had a lucky escape from the virus, would come as a welcome relief for her fans.

Check out her post below:

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jul 13, 2020 at 11:28am PDT

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the remake of '90s comedy, Coolie No 1, where she is cast opposite Varun Dhawan,

In other news, Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and grand-daughter Aaradhya have tested positive for for COVID-19. While Amitabh and Abhishek are recuperating in Nanavati hospital, Aishwarya and her daughter are doing from home quarantine. Television star Parth Samthaan has also been tested positive for the virus.

