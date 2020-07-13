On July 11, the breaking news of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan getting tested positive for coronavirus took social media by storm. As soon as this information was all out, fans and celebs wished the Bachchans a speedy recovery. However, Big B, as well as junior Bachchan, tweeted that they are doing well and are admitted at Nanavati hospital. After this, the very next day, even Aishwarya and Aaradhya were tested positive. Since then, the Shahenshah of B-town has been sharing gratitude messages on the internet. Now, Amitji took to his Twitter and shared a poem thanking one and all for the prayers. WWE Legend John Cena Posts A Photo Of Amitabh And Abhishek Bachchan After The Two Test COVID-19 Positive.

The veteran actor in the tweet mentioned how overwhelmed he feels after receiving immense love from the admirers. He further added that his dark and lone life just got illuminated by the prayers. The piece shared by Senior Bachchan is indeed deep and meaningful and we bet his fans might be the happiest after reading the same. Juhi Chawla Recommends Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Try 'Ayurveda'; Twitterati Thinks She Misspelt Aaradhya (View Tweet).

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Post Below:

Yesterday, he had tweeted, "T 3592 - It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me .. I put my hands together and say ..Thank you for your eternal love and affection."

While Amitabh and Abhishek will be staying in the hospital until they fully recover, on the other hand, Aishwarya and Aaradhya will be self-quarantining at home. Stay tuned!

