Satyamev Jayate 2: John Abraham, Milap Zaveri Resume Work After Three Months (Read Tweet)

Bollywood actor John Abraham met filmmaker Milap Zaveri to start work on "Satyamev Jayate 2". Zaveri took to Twitter to share moments from their meeting. "Reunited with my Hulk, my Hero, my Ram, my ?John Abraham after 3 months! #SatyamevaJayate2 on the way," Zaveri posted. Wonder Woman 1984 Pushed To October 2, 2020; Will Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar And John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 Clash With Gal Gadot’s Film?

Last year, John shared the first poster of "Satyameva Jayate 2". In the poster, John fiercely tears off his shirt to reveal an Indian flag. The expression on John's face is fierce. Gallan Goriyan: Did You Notice Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Srivastava In John Abraham-Mrunal Thakur’s Song?

Read Milap Zaveri's Tweet Below

"The truth prevails AGAIN!! Returning next Gandhi Jayanti, October 2nd 2020 #SatyamevaJayate2," he had posted. Like the rest of the film world, shoot of "Satyamev Jayate 2" was also impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The sequel to the 2018 film, "Sayamev Jayate" also features Divya Khosla Kumar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).