Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose film Pathaan broke box-office records, is known for his witty remarks, and his recent social media activity solidified the same. During the recent #AskSRK session, SRK said that the Vikram and 96 star Vijay Sethupathi is one of his favourite actors. The actor engaged with fans in a fun session of #AskSRK in which he answers the questions of his fans. 'Hum Hain Swiggy Se' Shah Rukh Khan Mentions Swiggy During #AskSRK Session, and Food Delivery App's Reply to His Tweet Is Too Sweet!.

His replies in the session are always something to watch out for, as they're not only witty and funny but full of his amazing sense of humour. A Twitter user asked Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay and the superstar responded by saying, "@VijaySethuOffl is awesome one of my favourite actors and in Jawaan he is toooooo cool". Shah Rukh Khan’s Latest #AskSRK Session Prompts Question About Jawan Promotion, Here’s the Actor’s Answer.

One Twitter user asked SRK about his evening plan for the day, to which the actor replied, "Was thinking will watch Jawaan with Atlee". Another user asked Shah Rukh Khan which was physically more challenging for him Dunki or Jawaan. SRK gave a categorical reply as he said, "Jawaan for sure lots of action". SRK, who returned to the big screen after a gap of four years with Pathaan after the 2018 release Zero, has Dunki in which he will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu and Jawaan in the pipeline.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2023 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).