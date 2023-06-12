The micro-blogging platform, Twitter, is a gold mine for viral convos. One such memorable chat that took place on Monday involved none other than the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. The 57-year-old was having his famous #AskSRK session, wherein he answers some of his fans’ questions on Twitter. One Twitterati asked King Khan, “Khaana khaaya kya bhai?” (‘did you have food, bhai?’ translated in English). To this, the Pathaan actor replied, mentioning the food delivery app, Swiggy. SRK tweeted, “Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho….bhej doge kya??” (‘are you from Swiggy, can you send’ translated in English). Needless to say, Swiggy jumped into the conversation and quoted Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet, stating, “hum hain swiggy se, bhej dein kya???” (‘we are from Swiggy, should we send’ translated in English) followed by smiling face emoji with three hearts. The Internet reacted to this sweet conversation, with many commenting how this mention from King of Romance made Swiggy’s day.

Shah Rukh Khan Replies to His Fan

Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho….bhej doge kya?? https://t.co/Jskh69QEqc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Swiggy Replies to SRK's Tweet Mentioning Them

hum hain swiggy se, bhej dein kya??? 🥰 https://t.co/iMFJcYksKU — Swiggy (@Swiggy) June 12, 2023

