Shah Rukh Khan Urges People to Avoid Public Places, Says 'The Next 10-15 Days Are Extremely, Extremely Crucial' (Watch Video)

Shah Rukh Khan Spreads Awarness About COVID-19 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle to talk about the one thing we all have been waiting to hear from him. No, not any update on his next film. The other very important thing at the time - a word on COVID-19 pandemic. So, the film industry has come out on the internet to spread awareness about the spread of the virus. Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan have all shared video sharing information. Now, SRK, too, has urged the people to practice social distancing - the idea to remain away from crowded spaces, self-isolated in homes until the pandemic is contained.

Shah Rukh posted a video in which he says, "I appeal to all the people to avoid public places and to avoid commuting by trains and buses if not absolutely necessary. The next 10-15 days are extremely, extremely crucial. To fight this crisis, the government and the citizen have to put up a strong joint front." 'Living in a Tangled World': Twitterati Amused by the Similarities Between COVID-19 Outbreak and the Disney Film About Rapunzel.

The actor further added that people should not panic and stay away from misinformation. He also urged the citizen to follow the guidelines by the state government.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan's COVID-19 Awareness Video Here:

Well, listen to Shah Rukh Khan! And practice social-distancing. As per reports, over 10,000 people have died globally due to coronavirus. Over 89,918 people have recovered from the virus.

And, maybe, just maybe in the next video Shah Rukh Khan will talk about his next film after Zero. It has been a long time since we saw him on the big screen.