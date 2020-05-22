Shah Rukh Khan Prays For Those Affected by Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha (View Tweet)

Cyclone Amphan Still, Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

India, just like other countries, is already facing the deadly coronavirus health scare. The rising cases has got citizens be in lockdown for months together now. Amid this, one more disaster hit the country in the form of cyclone Amphan. Odisha and West Bengal experienced severe blow from a cyclone, that left many of them injured, and over around 77 of them dead. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid condolences to those affected by the cyclone on social media. PM Narendra Modi And West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Conduct Aerial Survey of Areas Affected Due to Cyclone Amphan, Watch Video.

SRK's Tweet:

My prayers, thoughts & love to those affected by the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in Bengal & Odisha. The news has left me feeling hollow. Each & everyone of them is my own. Like my family. We must stay strong through these testing times until we can smile together again. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 22, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently revealed that the suffered a loss of Rs 1 lakh crore due to cyclone. North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly districts saw a major devastation. Similarly, Odisha too has faced a large impact of the natural calamity. Not just human lives but the cyclone has also disrupted the infrastructure and land in the two states. The entire nation is currently praying for the safety of the people living in these states and mourning for those who lost lives in this disaster.