Shah Rukh Khan Takes a Dig at Himself for Population Boom but Admits Spending Time With His Three Kids, Suhana, Aryan and Abram, Is a Treat!

Shah Rukh Khan With Family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan held yet another one of his popular AMA sessions on Twitter. Dubbed as #AskSRK, the chat saw SRK allowing fans to ask him questions of all shades and colours. Of course, the most obvious question was going to be about how he is spending his time during the lockdown. India is under a 40-days long lockdown imposed by the central government to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. All of us have ways to cope with quarantine. Shah Rukh's way is to spend time with his three kids. Lady Gaga Cheering for Shah Rukh Khan During COVID-19 Relief Concert Is a Moment You Don’t Want to Miss (Watch Video).

The actor joked that he might have contributed to the population boom by having three kids - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam - but he loves spending quality time with them. And when he is not spending time with them, he is cleaning IP after them. Very cutely put. Shah Rukh Khan Is Missing IPL 2020, KKR Co-Owner’s Latest Tweet Would Make Every Indian Premier League Fan Miss It As Well.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys!"

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys! https://t.co/WrG0ppqMoL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Talking about his equation with Aryan, Shah Rukh had earlier said, "I'm a really cool father. When I am with Aryan sometimes, we just lay down in our shorts without our shirts and we crack some dirty jokes. He gets really excited telling me about gaalis he's learnt."

There has been quite some buzz about Suhana and Aryan's Bollywood debuts. But the actor has said that he has asked his kids to finish their education first. "That's the only thing I have told my children. Otherwise, they are free to be in the film industry, not be in it and do whatever they like. I will be supportive of whatever they want to do."

Meanwhile, we are still waiting for an update about SRK's next acting project. The actor has agreed to do a cameo role in Dharma's Brahmastra. He is also producing a horror series for Netflix, Betaal.