Shah Rukh Khan To Romance Kajol or Kareena Kapoor Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's Next?

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shah Rukh Khan's fans are only and only reading speculation stories about his next films. This one is no different! So, the latest report on his filmy outing with director Rajkumar Hirani is out and it honestly feels too good to be true! As per the reports, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the top contenders as the leading lady of this flick. If that happens, we know it will be the film every SRKian will look forward to desperately. After Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's Exit, Salman Khan Gets the Offer to Star in Rakesh Sharma Biopic, Saare Jahaan Se Achcha?.

The film is said to be mounted on a huge budget. The locations that are finalised for the shoot of the film are Canada, London and Gujarat. DNA quoted a source revealing, "It will be interesting to see who is the final choice between Kajol and Kareena for Hirani’s next. Both are excellent actors, great on-screen and have had blockbusters in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Good Newwz."

Hirani has previously worked with Kareena for 3 Idiots. But it will be for the first time that Kajol will work with Hirani for the mainstream cinema. There is no official confirmation on the same by any of the stars or even the director. Meanwhile, Karan Johar recently confirmed that SRK will be seen in a cameo in Ayan Mukerji directed fantasy trilogy, Brahmastra. This flick stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in crucial roles. Coming back to SRK leading ladies, who is your pick for the film?