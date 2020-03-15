Shahid Kapoor, Armed With A Mask And Hand Sanitiser, Returns To Mumbai After Jersey Shoot Hits Pause (See Pics)

Shahid Kapoor Returns To Mumbai (Photo Credits: Yogen Sha)

Shahid Kapoor has returned to Mumbai after the shoot for his upcoming film, Jersey, was paused amidst COVID-19 outbreak. The actor was photographed by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport's arrival. The actor was wearing a mask as an extra precaution. He also flaunted a tiny bottle of hand sanitiser that he was carrying with him. He held the bottle up for the cameras. Maybe he was aiming to motivate people to use hand sanitiser. Holi 2020: Mira Rajput Flaunts Husband Shahid Kapoor's Initials 'SK' On Her Neck In a Mushy Post (View Pic).

Earlier, Shahid had announced that the shoot of his upcoming sports drama, an official remake of the Telugu film Jersey, has been held due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. "At a time like this, it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe," the 39-year-old actor wrote on Twitter.

Check Out Shahid Kapoor's Airport Pictures Here:

Shahid Kapoor Shows His Hand Sanitiser (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Shahid Kapoor Takes COVID-19 Precaution (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Check Out Shahid Kapoor's Tweet Here:

As per certain reports, shooting for Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra has also been put on hold. As per a report, shooting for Salman Khan's Radhe has continued despite the outbreak of the virus.