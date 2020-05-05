Shahid Kapoor Shares A Shirtless Picture And The Internet is Finding It Too Hot to Handle

Shahid Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor is one of those rare handsome hunks, who despite having a great physique, do not necessarily flaunt it on social media. You won't find Shahid's Insta overflowing with shirtless pictures. But, when he does post a shirtless picture, he breaks the internet. As he did today. The actor took to his Instagram page and shared an old shirtless picture where he's looking flawless AF. The picture has been clicked on a beach. The actor is not only flaunting his well-chiselled abs but also his glorious beard. Mira Rajput Takes a ‘Sweet Revenge’ for Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Sexy Sexy’ Video With This Unseen Poster (View Pic).

Shahid's last shirtless pictures for the gram was way back in 2019. The actor has over 26.8 million followers on Instagram. Shahid Kapoor Confirms Doing an Action Movie after Jersey and We Wonder If It's the One with Karan Johar.

Check Out Shahid Kapoor's Latest Throwback Pic Here:

View this post on Instagram #throwback A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on May 4, 2020 at 9:52pm PDT

Shahid Kapoor Had Shared His Last Shirtless Pic In May 2019

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on May 22, 2019 at 10:34am PDT

Also, Let Us Not Forget This Hot Picture

View this post on Instagram Good morning. 😘 A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Oct 4, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the film, Jersey. The shooting for the film was paused midway owing to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Shahid's last release was Kabir Singh, which turned out to be one of the most successful films of 2019.