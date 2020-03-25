Shahid Kapoor Confirms Doing an Action Movie after Jersey and We Wonder If It's the One with Karan Johar

Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kabir Singh's super success at the box office was a well-deserved victory for Shahid Kapoor. The actor's phenomenal performances in the past have proved his acting calibre and it was time for him to taste the superstardom by pulling off a big hit at the ticket windows. Post the release and then success of Kabir Singh, Sasha was clearly one of the most sought after actors in the industry and filmmakers were rushing towards him with some great scripts in their hands. After reading a plethora of exciting scripts, the Vivaah actor finally picked the remake of Nani's Jersey as his next outing. Post which he'd start gearing up for an actioner. Shahid Kapoor's 'Let's Chat' Twitter Session Has Some Handy Tips On How To Deal With 21 Days Of COVID-19 Lockdown! (Read Tweets).

In his recent chat session on Instagram when a fan asked him if he'd sign any action movie someday, the actor replied with an affirmation. Sasha confirmed his next, after Jersey, would be an action flick. And his confirmation reminds us of a Mumbai Mirror report that we read a couple of months back. It mentioned how the star is collaborating with Karan Johar for an action movie and that a formal announcement is expected shortly.

"It has patriotic undertones and will be directed by a debutant. Shahid is a fan of the action genre and is excited about being a part of this film. He needs to bulk up for the part, so the prep will begin a few months before he starts shooting for the film, which is expected to go on the floors in the second half of the year. It is currently in the pre-production stage," said a source close to the actor to the tabloid. The film will apparently involve high-octane action sequences and the actor is very pumped up about it. Shahid Kapoor Says Nani Was Fantastic in Jersey, Reveals He Cried After Watching the Telugu Film.

Check Out Shahid Kapoor's Confirmation

Meanwhile, the shooting of Jersey is underway. After the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the shootings of all the movies, TV shows and web shows have been stalled and they will resume only when the situation comes under control.