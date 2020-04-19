Mira Rajput Takes a ‘Sweet Revenge’ for Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Sexy Sexy’ Video With This Unseen Poster (View Pic)

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bollywood couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are having a gala time in their quarantine time. As the power duo have been keeping their fans hooked by posting cheesy, goofy and adorable posts on social media. Mira often shares glimpses of Misha as well as some food items and tells her admirers what's on her mind. However, it was Shahid Kapoor this time who took to Instagram and had shared a video in which he was seen teasing Mira by calling her 'sexy sexy'. Well, Mira was not interested in the man's sexy talk and had warned him that, "Revenge is in the mail."

It so happened that recently Mira took to IG and shared a post which will surely embarrass Shahid. The lady shared a poster in which we can see Shahid from his teenage days looking cute AF. The poster also sees actors Rohan Dey and Vatsal Sheth. "Revenge is sweet," she captioned the picture. We love this banter between the couple online, as it's adorable and how. While Mira's aim was to shame Shahid, the star's fans were all aww after seeing the old photo.

Check Out The Post Shared By Mira Rajput Below:

View this post on Instagram Revenge is sweet 🍦 A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Apr 19, 2020 at 12:48am PDT

We wonder, what will be Shahid Kapoor's take on this sweet revenge by his wife? Meanwhile, Mira has been quite active on social media and updates fans about her fam's whereabout's even amid the lockdown. Coming back to Mira's post, we guess her revenge was subtle, right? Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates from the showbiz!