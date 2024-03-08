The highly anticipated horror film Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan, hit theatres today (March 8). Directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie promises a classic battle between good and evil, with a family representing righteousness against a malevolent force. Boasting a stellar cast and a captivating storyline, Shaitaan has generated significant buzz. But does it live up to the hype? Early reviews suggest mixed response, with some critics praising the film's suspenseful mystery while others calling it average. Check out review roundup of the movie below. Shaitaan Trailer: Ajay Devgn's Kabir Vows to Stop at Nothing to Rescue His Daughter from R Madhavan's Hypnosis-Sire Bond Spell (Watch Video).
India Forums: "Remakes and more remakes. However, what makes Shaitaan a rather different one right away is the choice of film and subject that the makers decided to remake it with. The film is an official remake of the Gujarati movie Vash, which was one of the best films last year."
Zoom TV: "Shaitaan stands out as a riveting horror-thriller, headlined by stellar performances from Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, and others. With its seamless blend of intense drama, supernatural elements, and occult intrigue, this film is sure to leave audiences spellbound till the very end." Shaitaan Trailer Launch: R Madhavan Accidentally Calls Ajay Devgn 'Director' of The Film at the Event (Watch Video).

Koimoi: "Shaitaan had all the potential of being an excellent supernatural thriller. The first half is so-so, but it’s the second half where the story becomes shoddy and a confusing mess. The climax leaves you with a bitter aftertaste, and you feel cheated as you don’t get the desired and significant answers."
Times Now: "R Madhavan is the devil incarnate and his attempt to bring Kabir's family to its knees has moments of pure, effective evil on display. However, the overall film is laced with lazy writing and a melodramatic background score (BGS). Bahl, who once made the classic Queen (2013), drops the ball on this adaptation of the Gujarati hit film, Vash."
So, after reading the above reviews of Shaitaan, will you be going to watch the film in a theatre near you? Tell us in the comment section below.
