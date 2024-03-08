The highly anticipated horror film Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan, hit theatres today (March 8). Directed by Vikas Bahl, the movie promises a classic battle between good and evil, with a family representing righteousness against a malevolent force. Boasting a stellar cast and a captivating storyline, Shaitaan has generated significant buzz. But does it live up to the hype? Early reviews suggest mixed response, with some critics praising the film's suspenseful mystery while others calling it average. Check out review roundup of the movie below. Shaitaan Trailer: Ajay Devgn's Kabir Vows to Stop at Nothing to Rescue His Daughter from R Madhavan's Hypnosis-Sire Bond Spell (Watch Video).

India Forums: "Remakes and more remakes. However, what makes Shaitaan a rather different one right away is the choice of film and subject that the makers decided to remake it with. The film is an official remake of the Gujarati movie Vash, which was one of the best films last year."