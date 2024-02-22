An unexpected moment unfolded at the recent trailer launch event for the upcoming thriller Shaitaan. While showering Ajay Devgn with praise, R Madhavan mistakenly referred to him as the film's 'director'. During his speech at the event, he was seen thanking Devgn for casting him in such a challenging role. For those unfamiliar, Vikas Bahl holds the directorial reigns for Shaitaan. Indeed, Madhavan's slip-up was surely the highlighting moment of the event. The movie releases in theatres on March 8. Shaitaan Trailer Out! 5 Eerie Stills of R Madhavan as the Devil Incarnate That Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine (View Pics).

R Madhavan Calls Ahay Devgn 'Director' of Shaitaan:

Shaitaan Ke director bhi #Ajayadevgn hai ~ #RMadhavan Muje Doubt tha hi ki #ShaitaanTrailer me jo shandar Cinematography Dikh rahi hai Vo Ganpat jesi film banane wale vikas bahal ki okaat to nahi hai 😂 pic.twitter.com/loq03dMXmz — ℙ𝕠𝕠𝕣𝕒𝕟 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕨𝕒𝕕𝕚 (@Pooran_marwadi) February 22, 2024

