The much-awaited trailer of Shamshera is here and Ranbir Kapoor is set to win hearts in a never-before-seen avatar. The trailer gives a glimpse of how a dacoit tribe is fighting for its rights from the British Raj. Fans would be in for a treat to watch RK as a ‘daaku’ in this YRF’s epic saga co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Shamshera: Sanjay Dutt Shares Why He Loves Playing Antagonists in Films.

Watch The Trailer Of Shamshera Below:

A father’s legacy. A son’s destiny. The legend of SHAMSHERA is here, watch the #ShamsheraTrailer NOW. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July. pic.twitter.com/bdDVKePzFs — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) June 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)