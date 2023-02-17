Actor Sharad Kelkar has welcomed a new member into his family, a dog named Raya. He posted a picture of the tiny fur ball resting on his chest with its eyes shut. The actor posted this heartwarming picture and captioned it saying: "Meet RAYA #newmember #cute #tiny #toypoodle #kesha." The Family Man: Sharad Kelkar Asks Twitterati To Give Ideas for Season 3; Fans Come Up With Interesting Theories for Manoj Bajpayee's Series.

As for Sharad, the versatile artist will be lending his voice as Wolverine in the Amazon Audieble's Hindi adaptation of Wastelanders. Sharad Kelkar: Struggles Make an Actor Value Their Success More.

Check The Post He Shared:

Sharad has joined the cast of Rohit Shetty's much awaited cop drama Indian Police Force.

