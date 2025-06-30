After Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan slammed the media for insensitive coverage of the sudden death of 42-year-old actress Shefali Jariwala, celebrity public relations professional Parag Desai has also called out reporters and paparazzi. In a heartfelt note on Instagram, titled A Request to Pause and Reflect on Paparazzi Culture, the PR professional expressed shock and concern over how celebrity deaths and funerals are being covered by the media these days, especially by paparazzi. Parag Desai is the CEO of Universal Communications and has high-profile clients such as Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Ajay Devgn. On June 30, Parad Desai posted a long message with the caption, “Request media to keep dignity and let the family grieve.” Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, too, showed her support for Varun Dhawan in criticising media coverage of Shefali Jariwala's death. Janhvi has seen the disrespectful media coverage of the death of her mother, the legendary actress Sridevi. Here’s what he said in Parag Desai and Janhvi Kapoor said to the media after the recent deaths in Bollywood. Shefali Jariwala Dies: Bollywood's 'Kaanta Lagaa' Girl and 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Passes Away at 42, Celebs Pay Tribute.

Parag Desai Slams Media for Death Coverage of Celebrities

In his three-pager, Parag Desai wrote, “Over the years, the paparazzi culture has evolved from documenting glamour to often intruding into deeply personal and painful moments. One such disturbing trend is the way they now cover funerals – not with sensitivity, but with mics in faces, cameras zoomed in on grief-stricken parents, siblings, even children. Recently, I saw a video of an actress’s mother crying inconsolably, and yet the camera was just inches from her face. No space, no dignity, no empathy. What are we trying to capture? The tears? The broken heart?”

Parag Desai Slams Media for Shefali Jariwala’s Death Coverage – See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parag Desai (@paragdesai9)

Parag Desai further called out the media in his note. He wrote, “Reporters asking, ‘Kitna dukh hua?’ – is that even a question? None of us would want to be asked something so insensitive while mourning. Just because someone is a public figure doesn’t mean they don’t get their right to grief. Just a few days ago, a well-known director lost his father. As he stepped out of the house, grieving, he folded his hands and requested the media to leave them alone and give the family some space. Yet the cameras kept rolling.” Shefali Jariwala Passes Away: Teary Eyed Husband Parag Tyagi Performs Late Wife’s Asthi Visarjan at Juhu Beach in Mumbai (Watch Video).

He further criticised the negative reaction to Shefali Jariwala’s husband Parag Tyagi walking their dog just a day after her death. “And when someone simply walks their pet – their companion, their comfort, a part of their daily life – they’re called out for being “insensitive” just because they stepped out. Mourning doesn’t have a rulebook. Grief doesn’t look one way.” Shefali Jariwala Funeral: Actress Laid to Rest at Mumbai’s Oshiwara Crematorium; Father, Brother and Husband Parag Tyagi Perform Last Rites (Watch Video).

“Yes, some individuals in the industry may seek attention or try to remain visible for personal reasons. But let’s not paint the entire film fraternity with the same brush. Not everyone wants the limelight, especially in their darkest hours. This is not journalism. This is not culture. This is just insensitivity, wrapped in the excuse of ‘public interest’. I genuinely urge senior members of the media, photographers, and the film fraternity to come together and draw some boundaries. There must be dignity in death. Please, let families mourn in peace. Stop covering funerals and last rites like red carpet events. Let humanity prevail,” Parag Desai concluded.

What Happened to Shefali Jariwala?

Known as the ‘Kaanta Laga’ girl for her famous appearance in the music video of a remix version of RD Burman’s classic song of the same name, Shefali Jariwala passed away on June 27. Paparazzi coverage of her family members, mother, sister and husband began soon after her death, with cameras being shoved into the faces of grieving kin. The coverage continued until the funeral and Asthi Visarjan of Shefali Jariwala, and will continue further. The 42-year-old actress’ postmortem report is not out yet, giving rise to all kinds of speculations regarding her death. The Mumbai Police has ruled out foul play in the death of Shefali Jariwala. A report regarding her health complications that led to her death is awaited. Shefali Jariwala Death Case: Investigation Points to Medical Factors, No Foul Play Suspected.

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Call Out Media for Death Coverage

Seeing the unethical reporting around Shefali Jariwala’s death, Varun Dhawan shared his displeasure through social media. Taking to his Instagram Stories on June 29, Varun wrote, “Again one more passing of a soul being insensitively covered by the media. I just don't understand why do u have to cover someone's grief. Everyone looks so uncomfortable with this, how is this benefitting anyone? My request to my friends in the media this isn't the way someone would want their final journey covered.” Shefali Jariwala Passes Away: Varun Dhawan Slams Media Fraternity Over Insensitive Coverage of Demise of ‘Kaanta Laga’ Star (See Post).

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has come out in support of Varun Dhawan for his request to the media on keeping boundaries. Janhvi reposted Varun’s Insta Story and wrote, “Finally someone said it.”

Janhvi Kapoor Supports Varun Dhawan in Criticising Media Coverage of Shefali Jariwala Death - See Post:

Janhvi Kapoor and her post on Shefali Jariwala's death (Photo Credits: @janhvikapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor Experienced Insensitive Coverage After Mother Sridevi’s Death

Janhvi Kapoor has seen the highly insensitive coverage by certain sections of the media when her mother, the iconic actress Sridevi, passed away under mysterious circumstances at a hotel in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Janhvi’s father, producer Boney Kapoor was present at the hotel during the incident on February 24, 2018. It was concluded by UAE authorities that Sridevi’s death was by drowning in the bathtub. During Sridevi’s funeral in Mumbai, the media followed the hearse vehicle from the actress’ residential building to the crematorium, covering every moment on camera.

It is about time the media sensitises itself to coverage of grief, whether it is Bollywood or a celebrity from any other field, and maintains boundaries.

