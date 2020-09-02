It's really heartwarming and such a relief to see people coming out in support of Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case for a change. Nothing has been proved concretely till now but social media and news channels have already judged her guilty. She has been exposed to inhuman levels of witch-hunt and vilification by everyone. In such a situation, women in the industry are coming together to support her. Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar and Vidya Bala condemned the way Rhea is being treated by everyone. Now we have Shibani Dandekar's post which explains what exactly she is feeling. She even spoke about how Rhea's move to care for Sushant became her life's worse decision. SSR Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s Father Indrajit Called For Questioning by the CBI on Second Consecutive Day

In a slide show, Shibani recalled the first time she met Rhea. The latter was 16 years old then. Now she has seen a stark contrast in the actress. Shibani also revealed how Rhea's mother is getting affected by all this media circus and constant scrutiny.

We are really glad that actresses are speaking up for one of their own. Rhea needs support right. CBI is handling the case and one day, the truth will be out. She will need all the strength of her people to tide over such bad times.

