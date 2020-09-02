Indrajit Chakraborty, father of actor Rhea Chakraborty, on Wednesday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning. Besides Indrajit, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani also arrived for questioning. According to CBI sources, Indrajit and Pithani came separately at the DRDO guest house, where the CBI's SIT has been staying since August 30 after their arrival from Delhi. Ankita Lokhande Shares an Old Video Of Sushant Singh Rajput Paragliding On Their Vacation Together, Says ‘You’ll Be Missed by All Of Us

The CBI source said Indrajit will be questioned about the financial links of his daughter with Sushant. The CBI source also said that the agency will question him about how he knew Sushant, since when his daughter was in relation with the late actor and how they were planning for making investments. The source said that the CBI team will also question him if he knew about the medical treatment of Sushant and whether he ever visited the doctor with Sushant and his daughter. He will also be asked questions about the incidents that happened during last year's Europe trip.

The CBI has earlier questioned Sushant's girlfriend Rhea for 34 hours in four consecutive days along with her brother Showik. The CBI team since August 30 has thrice visited the flat of Sushant in Bandra, and made two rounds each of the Cooper hospital and Waterstone resort for investigations. The agency has also questioned Sushant's personal staff, Neeraj Singh and Keshav Bachne. It has also recorded the statement of Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi.

The CBI registered a case on the orders of the Central government on August 6 following a recommendation from the Bihar government. The complaint was filed in Patna by Sushant's father K. K.Singh. The CBI has named Rhea, Indrajit, her mother Sandhya, Showik, Shruti Modi, house manager Samuel Miranda, Pithani and unknown others as accused in the case.

