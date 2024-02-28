Rapper Badshah's new track ''Class'' for the Emraan Hashmi-starrer series Showtime featuring Mouni Roy is the perfect blend of glamour and romance. The song brings Badshah and Mouni together on the screen for the first time. The 1:36 seconds song is all about glamour, bling and Mouni's hot moves in a sleeveless blingy backless dress with hues of maroon, yellow and green. Her look is completed with thigh-high purple boots. There are several glimpses from the show in the music video also featuring Emraan, Rajeev Khandelwal and Shriya Saran. Presented by Sony Music, ''Class'' is sung by Diesby, Badshah and Nikhita Gandhi. Showtime Trailer: Karan Johar’s Upcoming Series Starring Emraan Hashmi, and Mouni Roy Is Based on ‘Nepotism’; Show to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar From March 8 (Watch Video).

Talking about the song, Badshah said: "When I was approached to write a rap song for Showtime, I agreed without a doubt because of my love for the movie industry. Working with Diesby and Nikhita was creatively satisfying and I thoroughly enjoyed the collaboration. "The song showcases the glitz and glamour of the film industry. What I was looking forward to with this song was working with Mouni as it was my first collaboration with her, and we had a blast shooting the song. She is not only a great actor, but an effortless dancer too, who perfectly added the glam factor to the song and enhanced it." Badshah added: "I also share screen space with Emraan and have been a fan of all his songs ever since. The track is groovy, soft and has some amazing beats and I hope the audience enjoys it." Showtime: Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Khandelwal’s Disney+ Hotstar Series to Premiere on March 8 (Watch Video).

Watch Class Song :

Mouni said: "This was the first time I worked with Badshah. We wrapped the song shoot very quickly. We rehearsed a couple of times and the final shot was a one-take. Badshah and I shared great camaraderie onscreen. In fact, I wanted to dance a little more and the song to be a bit longer. I hope to work with him again." Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, created by Sumit Roy, and directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the series also stars Mahima Makwana, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. Showtime is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8.

