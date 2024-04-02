Actress Shraddha Kapoor wants to update her playlist for night drives and has requested that her fans share songs with her on social media. Shraddha Kapoor Quips 'Kaisa Feel Ho Raha Hai?' to Fans Who Think They Have Already Wasted First Quarter of 2024 (Watch Video).

Shraddha took to Instagram stories, where she was seen crooning to the Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla’s “Jee Ni Lagda” while she was seen on drive and sitting in the passenger’s seat. The actress wrote: “Night drive ke liye... Aur aise gaane batao (For night drives… tell me more songs like this).” She did not reveal who she was on a drive with.

Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram Story

Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram Story

On the work front, Shraddha, who is rumoured to be dating Rahul Mody, will next be seen in Stree 2. Mody is credited with writing films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

