Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, shared an elegant picture of herself in a shimmery gown, and the internet can't keep calm. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared pictures of her latest outfit. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a crepe-coloured gown with a halter neck. She kept her tresses open and opted for minimal jewellery. She wrote in the caption, “Kuch nahi vro… Mummy ne kaan ke neeche (drum emoji and diya emoji)” which presumably reads, “Kuch nahi bro, mummy ne kaan ke neeche baja diya (nothing bro, mom just smacked the hell out of me)". Shraddha Kapoor Is a Dazzling Diva in a Shimmery Sequinned Coral Pink Halter Neck Gown for a Glamorous Event (View Pics).

The actress also had a lot of fun with her followers in the comments section as she engaged in a banter with them. One fan wrote, "Mummy ko bolo kaan ke peeche kala tikka lagaye (ask mom to put a teeka behind ears)". Shraddha humorously replied, "array yaar tikka se paneer tikka yaad aa gaya (Now, you've reminded me of Paneer Tikka)". Shraddha Kapoor Quips ‘Mummy Ne Kaan Ke Neeche Mara’ As She Sparkles in a Crepe-Coloured Gown With Halter Neck (View Pic).

View Shraddha Kapoor's Post:

Another fan quipped, "Do only blue tick owners get a reply from you?" to which Shraddha responded, "yahan reply walon ko blue tick mil jaata hai (The one whom I respond gets a blue tick)".

