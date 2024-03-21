Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to post a string of pictures of herself looking like a dazzling diva in a coral pink halterneck gown for an event. The gown, decked out in sequins and shaped like a mermaid, hugs her curves flawlessly. Adding some glam, she's got a chic bracelet and stud earrings. Her makeup game is just flawless! Dewy skin with hints of coral pink on the eyes and a pop of shimmer on the inner corners, lips, and cheeks—perfection! Her wavy locks, left loose, add that final touch of elegance. Shraddha Kapoor Gives Out Boss Lady Vibes in Primrose Yellow Pantsuit (View Pic).

View Shraddha Kapoor’s Pics Here

