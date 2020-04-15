Shriya Saran Reveals Why Her Husband Andrei Koscheev Was Turned Away from a Hospital in Spain Despite COVID-19 Symptoms

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Spain is one among the worst hit countries by the novel coronavirus, and Bollywood actress Shriya Saran has been living in Barcelona with her husband Andrei Koscheev. There have been many who have lost their lives owing to COVID-19 and hence individuals have been urged to stay at home and stay safe. In an interview to a leading daily, Shriya revealed how her husband Andrei was rushed to a hospital in Spain but was turned away by the doctors. The actress also revealed why the doctors asked him return home. ‘My Love Story with Andrei Koscheev Is Beautiful and Magical,’ Says Shriya Saran.

Shriya Saran revealed to TOI, “Andrei began to develop a dry cough and fever. We rushed to a hospital but the doctors were overwhelmed and urged us to leave. ‘Chances are that even if he doesn’t have COVID-19, he will get it if he stays here,’ the doctors told us. So we decided to go home and self-isolate ourselves and get treatment at home. We slept in different rooms and maintained a safe distance from each other. Thankfully, he’s feeling better now, so I hope the worst is behind us.” COVID-19 Lockdown: Shriya Saran and Husband Andrei Koscheev Are Actually Enjoying Self-Quarantine at Their Home in Barcelona (Watch Video).

Shriya Saran And Andrei Koscheev On Social Distancing

Spain went into lockdown in mid-March and on March 13, Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev had stepped out to celebrate their wedding anniversary. She was further quoted as saying, “We had made a reservation but when we got to the restaurant, we saw that it was shut. That’s when it dawned upon us that things are really serious; the whole of Spain was under lockdown. From then on, everything changed.” Shriya and Andrei have been maintain safe distance and are under self-isolation. In fact, Shriya keeps sharing Instagram how important it is to maintain social distance.