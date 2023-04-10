Actress Athiya Shetty, on the occasion of Siblings Day, has shared an unseen picture from her wedding with her brother Ahan Shetty. Athiya took to Instagram to share the brother-sister moment image where Ahan is seen walking her down the aisle. Athiya Shetty Wishes Brother Ahan Shetty on His Birthday, Shares Adorable Throwback Pic.

Athiya wrote: "Always showing me the way." Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Wedding: Bride’s Brother Ahan Shetty Distributes Sweets to Media (Watch Video).

Athiya Shetty Instagram Post :

Athiya and KL Rahul got married earlier this year. Athiya made her Bollywood debut with Hero in 2015. She was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

