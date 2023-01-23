Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding has been a low-key affair. The ceremony was held at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The brother of the bride, actor Ahan Shetty was seen distributing sweets to the shutterbugs who have been waiting eagerly to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Wedding: Sanjay Dutt Congratulates Suniel Shetty on His Daughter’s Marriage, Extends His Best Wishes to the Couple.

Ahan Shetty Distributing Sweets To Media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)