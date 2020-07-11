Mumbai, July 11: The Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt starrer "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" turned six on Saturday. The film marked the debut of television star Sidharth Shukla in a supporting role, and his fans have taken to social media to celebrate the fact.

The outcome is, since Saturday morning #6YearsOfSidharthInHSKD has been trending on Twitter along with #6YearsOfHSKD!

"This movie will always be close to my heart. The only reason.. I watched HSKD lot of times is only u Siddi boy. Watching u on big screen is just magical... wishing u a great success ahead. Celebrating #6YearsOfHSKD with @sidharth_shukla," tweeted a fan.

This movie will always be close to my heart.❤️ The only reason.. I watched HSKD lot of times is only u Siddi boy. Watching u on big screen is just magical... wishing u a great success ahead. Celebrating #6YearsOfHSKD with @sidharth_shukla ❤️❤️#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/wn8WIABDKg — Priya🖤Sid❤️ (@PriyaSan8) July 11, 2020

"Congratulations for #6YearsOfHSKD @sidharth_shukla ur 1st debut is special to us just like it is for u. Angad Bedi is an integral and always a special part of the film and you did a fab job. Many more to come Sid you gonna keep ruling hearts with ur talent. Aameen #SidharthShukla," wrote another fan, recalling Angad Bedi, the name of the character played by Sidharth in the film.

Congratulations @sidharth_shukla on completion of #6YearsOfHSKD...♥️🥳🥳 I've tried this kind of edit for the first time...I hope u'll like it♥️♥️♥️#6YearsOfSidharthInHSKD pic.twitter.com/InTdSlqJXh — Shahina🌸 (@Shahina16265307) July 11, 2020

"6 years Ago, a TV actor came To Big screen... Nd it was Vini Vidi Vici situation. Although he Has Given second lead, But he stole D show. After Shivraj Shekhar, we r mad abt Angad Bedi Then.. Drooling over his Hot physique, flawless acting @sidharth_shukla awesome

#6YearsOfHSKD," shared another fan.

"Just like @sidharth_shukla is a dream man in real life, Angad was in reel. For the 1st time saw him on big screen nd oh god I was mesmerized. So talented, charming, handsome, his personality and aura was to die for. can't wait to see this amazingly talented man on big screen #6YearsOfHSKD," expressed another fan.

Just like @sidharth_shukla is a dream man in real life,Angad was in reel.For the 1st time saw him on big screen nd oh god I was mesmerized. So talented,charming,handsome,his personality&aura was to die for💙can't wait to see this amazingly talented man on big screen #6YearsOfHSKD pic.twitter.com/aDaqYoJ2ZT — preetu💙 (@SidSanaMeriJaan) July 11, 2020

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the 2014 film "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" also featured Ashutosh Rana, Deepika Amin, Gaurav Pandey and Sahil Vaid in supporting roles.

