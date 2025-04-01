Mumbai, April 1: Along with giving a slight glimpse of her baby, actress Radhika Apte says she chose the “best month” to introduce her baby daughter to Mumbai. Radhika took to her Instagram, where she shared a picture from inside the airport. The actress is seen making a happy yet shocking face. She is carrying on a shoulder carrier with just tiny nose and lips can be seen. The actress tried to conceal her baby’s face with a hat and sunglasses emoji.

“Touchdown in the motherland! Mum chose the best month for a Mumbai intro #shocked #mangoseason #hothothot @benedmusic,” she wrote as the caption. It was in December last year, when Radhika and her husband Benedict welcomed their first child, a baby girl. She shared the first glimpse of her little one, while she was breastfeeding the baby. Radhika Apte Announces Birth of Her First Child With Husband Benedict Taylor, Shares First Glimpse of Her ‘One Week Old’ (View Pic).

Radhika Apte Gives Slight Glimpse of Baby Daughter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

In her caption, she mentioned that she had returned to her first work meeting after giving birth. Radhika wrote, "First work meeting back after birth with our one week old at my breast #breastfeeding #mothersatwork #averybeautifulchapter #itsagirl #bliss @benedmusic." Radhika Apte Pregnant! 'Sister Midnight' Actress Flaunts Baby Bump at BFI London Film Festival in Black Bodycon Dress (See Pics).

It was in 2012, when Radhika married British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor. They had first met in 2011 when Radhika was in London for a dance sabbatical, and they began living together shortly thereafter. After an intimate wedding, they followed it up by an official ceremony in 2013.

On the work front, Radhika appeared in a cameo role in Merry Christmas directed by Sriram Raghavan. It features Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. She is also set to star in the revenge thriller series Akka, alongside Keerthy Suresh. The first look of the Netflix series "Akka," was unveiled on February 3, 2025, with it set to premiere on Netflix in 2025. It is a revenge thriller set in the 1980s in a fictional South Indian city, Pernuru, where women rule with power and strength.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2025 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).