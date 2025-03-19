Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is known as the king of memes in the Indian pop-culture owing to his memorable dialogues and delivery from films like Hera Pheri, Khatta Meetha, Garam Masala, Welcome and others. So when the opportunity to promote his last release, Sky Force for its OTT release, the superstar fell back to his strongest suit on the Internet, creating meme worthy content. ‘Sky Force’ Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Overshadows a Struggling Veer Pahariya and Yet the War Drama Refuses To Take Flight! (LatestLY Exclusive).

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself with actor Veer Pahariya doing the viral hook-step of Veer from the film sans the audio track. He shared the post in collaboration with Prime Video and Veer. They wrote in the caption, “You know what's landing. #SkyForceOnPrime, March 21”. Netizens seem to be having a field day over the Instagram Reel. One user wrote, “I can hear this reel”. Another wrote, “Why Was I Singing?”. The hook-step became viral during the film’s release, and not in a good way. The highly co-ordinated PR campaign around Veer made sure that practically every user on the Internet saw him dancing to the song ‘Rang’ from the film. Last year, Akshay Kumar spoke about the criticism of him churning out movies one after the other.

‘Sky Force’ To Release on Amazon Prime Video on March 21, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The actor has been questioned time and again for doing 4 films a year, and his passion for work has often been misunderstood as a greedy motive to make money. During a conversation with Mamaearth founder Gazhal Alagh, Akshay said, "I have been told why I do four films a year, and that I should do only one film. If I just do one film, what should I do on other days? Many people tell others they work too much, lucky are those people who get work. ‘Sky Force’ Box Office: Trade Analyst Komal Nahta Accuses Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya’s Movie of Massive ‘Block Booking’ and Inflating Collections (Watch Video).

In this day and age, so many people don't get work, they are unemployed, but at least let the ones who are getting work, work”. Sky Force is set to stream on Prime Video from March 21.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2025 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).