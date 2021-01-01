There's only one word that first comes to your mind when you think of actress Sonali Bendre - fighter. And then follow the other adjectives of pretty, beautiful etc... A top actress in her time, and having films like Aag, Major Saab, Sarfarosh and Hum Saath Saath Hain among others, Sonali took a backseat from films in 2004 and went on a break to focus on her personal life. She then returned to films in 2007 and also started starring on the Television platform. Sonali Bendre Gets 'Back to Work', Actress Shares Video of Shoot Day Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

However, life came to a grinding halt for the actress and her family when in 2018, she was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and was told that she had only 30% chances of survival. Sonali underwent treatment at a New York hospital and proudly faced the world with a shaved off head. Sonali Bendre Latest Instagram Post Recalling The Time When She Was Diagnosed With Cancer Is Heartwarming.

While it is said that such experiences change a person from their very core, Sonali has been quite a worldly soul for a while now. And on the eve of the actress turning a year older, here are 7 life-changing quotes the actress has said and they make total sense. Sonali Bendre Birthday: 5 Instagram Captions Penned Down by The Actress That'll Give You a Fresh Perspective This New Year!.

Mantra For Success:

Change Is Inevitable! In This Case... Adapting Is...

Life Is All About Balance:

Personal Life Lessons:

True Key To Being Happy:

Its All About The Balance:

The Real Shaadi Ka Definition:

Sonali's fight with cancer was well known to all, for she kept her fans updated with her fight. Takes quite the guts to bare it all to a cruel world. But Sonali battled cancer and is now completely cured. She has also credited her husband Goldie Behl and her positive attitude for the win and continues to inspire everyone, each and every day! Happiest Birthday Sonali. You'll forever remain an eternal beauty in the industry!

