Sonam Kapoor Wishes Her Parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor On Their 36th Wedding Anniversary With These Adorable Throwback Pics

Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor, parents of Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan, are celebrating their 36th wedding anniversary on May 19. On this lovely occasion, the couple’s eldest daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, wishing her parents. With the lovely note, she has also shared a few throwback pictures of the stunning couple, Anil and Sunita Kapoor. Anil Kapoor Gets a ‘Love Beyond Time’ Wish From Wifey Sunita Kapoor on the Couple’s 36th Wedding Anniversary (View Post).

The post shared by Sonam Kapoor on Instagram read, “Happy happy anniversary parents.. I love you so much and miss you so much. 36 years married and 11 years of dating! Insane ! Your love story is the best kind filled with love laughter and family and because angst only belongs in films not real life. Love you love you love you ps ( you both also produced the three most confident and crazy children ) we hope we make you proud! @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita”. Sonam is currently in Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja. Owing to the lockdown, the actress cannot travel to Mumbai and be with her family on this special day.

Take A Look At The Pics Shared By Sonam Kapoor

The evergreen couple of Bollywood, Anil and Sunita Kapoor, celebrated their proposal anniversary on May 18. The veteran actor had shared a post on social media that read, “This is the beginning of a long love story... On the night of 17th May, I signed an important film which was a big step in my career, and on 18th May I took an even bigger step... I proposed to my girlfriend Sunita and asked her to be my wife.” Here’s wishing the lovely couple many more years of love, joy and togetherness!