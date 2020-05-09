Mother's Day 2020: Sonu Nigam Releases His New Song 'Maa' as a Special Tribute to Motherhood

Sonu Nigam (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Singer Sonu Nigam has paid a special tribute to motherhood through his song Maa. For the song, he united with lyricist Sameer Anjaan and composer Raju Singh. "It has been rightly said, God cannot be everywhere, so he created mothers and this song resonates the same essence," Sonu said. "When I first heard the lyrics of the song, it gave me goosebumps and reminded me of the profound times spent with my mother. Beautifully written by Sameer Ji and composed by my best friend Raju Singh, the song has some very emotional lines and had an instant connect with the essence of motherhood," he added.

The song celebrates the essence of motherhood and is a heartwarming ode to mothers everywhere. The song has been released by Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) on the occasion of Mother's Day. On the song, Anjaan said, "While writing this song, I took a stroll down memory lane and sought inspiration from my relationship with my mother. She has been my rock with her boundless support and unconditional love. I dedicate the lyrics of this song to her, and hope that it makes brings a smile on her face like she brings on mine every day."

To this, Raju added: "The lyrics touched my heart and brought back childhood memories with my mother. To top it, my brother Sonu Nigam has rendered the song so beautifully and left no stone unturned and this song couldn't have been sung better."

"No matter how young or old a person is, we always crave a mother's love. I have tried to compose this song from my heart for the moving lyrics. I hope the listeners will like this song and it will create a place in their hearts. These times with the family at home has made us realise what our moms do and have done for us unconditionally. Let's reciprocate with Love and Care," he added.

"We are positive that the song will resonate with each one of us and help us appreciate and acknowledge the irreplaceable contribution our mothers have made in our lives a little bit more," said Rakesh Nigam, CEO, IPRS.