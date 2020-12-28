Actor Sonu Sood really really really came through for migrant labourers and other citizens of the country, during the toughest times that the ever faced because of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown. And while haters hated and Sonu's fans sang the actor's praises, the actor continued his efforts throughout the pandemic without any malice in mind. We appreciate you Sonu, more than you ever know. Sonu Sood Tops UK’s 2020 Asian Celebrity List for Charitable Efforts During COVID-19 Pandemic.

And now, his efforts have been commemorated by a renowned journalist Meena K Iyer in a book titled 'I Am No Messiah'. The book will chronicle Sonu's experiences during the pandemic. Sonu Sood: I Am Getting All Hero Roles Now, I Have Got Four-Five Brilliant Scripts.

Check Out the Video Below:

It will be an emotional first person account of Sonu's experiences doing what he did for the needy and interacting with the people he helped rescue. He will also be talking about all the interactions he had and share how his outlook on life has seen a huge change!

