Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe has now been transferred to CBI owing to his fans' constant demands. Some irregularities reported in the investigation by Mumbai Police also paved the way for the same. But news channels obviously feel obliged to continue with the blame game without doing any fact check. Sooraj Pancholi, whose name was dragged in the Disha Salian death case, got dragged again when a picture of his with his friend was used as a proof to show he knew Disha. Sooraj took to Instagram to publish an angry post calling out the news channel for not getting their facts right. Sooraj Pancholi Reveals He Auditioned for Kai Po Che, Says ‘Nepotism Has Nothing to Do With What’s Happening Right Now’

Sooraj even used a hashtag 'F**k You Fake Media' and blasted them for calling his friend Anushri Dave, Disha Salian. Check out the post here...

Sooraj had earlier revealed that he didn't even know Disha when he was linked to her. But these days news channels are just good at playing the blame game rather than doing their actual job of finding facts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2020 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).