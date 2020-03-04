Sridevi's 2nd Death Anniversary: Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor And Other Family Members Reach Mylapore To Perform A Puja For The Late Actress (View Pics)

Janhvi and Boney Kapoor At Sridevi's 2nd Death Anniversary Puja (Photo Credits: Pallav Paliwal's Instagram)

March 4, 2020 marks the second death anniversary of late actress Sridevi Kapoor. In an unfortunate turn of events, Sridevi, who was with her entire family in Dubai, celebrating Mohit Marwah's wedding festivities, drowned in the bathtub of her hotel room on February 24, 2018. Her body was flown in from Dubai in Anil Ambani's private jet. Sridevi's funeral took place on February 28, 2018 with lakhs of Mumbaikars and fans of the actress attending the funeral procession to pay their respects. Sridevi's last rites were conducted with full state honours, complete with a gun salute. Sridevi Death Anniversary: How Her Family, Indian Cinema and The Rest of the Country Coped With the Shocking Demise of the Legendary Actress In The Last One Year.

On the eve of the actress' second death anniversary as per the Hindu calendar dates, a puja was organised at the actress' Mylapore home, Chennai, which saw daughters Khushi Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor and husband Boney Kapoor, along with the actress' close family members in attendance. Sridevi's Family Life in Pictures: Bollywood Actress With Daughters Jhanvi & Khushi and Husband Boney Kapoor in Timeless Pics.

Check Out Some of The Pictures Below:

Jhanvi Kapoor At her Late Mother's House:

A Glimpse of Boney Kapoor:

Janhvi Kapoor Also Posted A Subtle Remembrance Post For Her Mother:

View this post on Instagram Wish u were here A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Mar 4, 2020 at 2:02am PST

South Superstar Ajith Kumar Also Attended The Pooja:

Janhvi also shared some unseen pictures of her mother, one from her childhood days and another with father Boney Kapoor in their younger days.

Check It Out Below:

(Left) Sridevi's Childhood Days, (Right) With Hubby Boney Kapoor (Photo Credits: Janhvi's Kapoor's Instagram)

