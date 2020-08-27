Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared an Instagram video of a billboard put up in Hollywood for the late Bollywood actor. The billboard features Sushant's picture, captioned: "The world has its eyes on the case." "A Billboard in Hollywood put up for Bhai. Thanks and so grateful for all the support #JusticeforSushant," she wrote on Instagram, along with the video. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister, Shweta Singh Kirti Demands Rhea Chakraborty’s Arrest and also Suggests Blocking of Her Upcoming Interview with a Media Channel (View Tweets)

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. While the CBI is investigating the death, on Thursday morning Sushant's father KK Singh issued a video stating the late actor's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, was giving poison to his son for a long time and was his murderer. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Kangana Ranaut Thanks Shweta Singh Kirti for Squashing All the Rumours Against Her (Read Tweet)

Check Out the Video Shared By Shweta Singh Kirti

In the 15-second video, Singh, speaking in Hindi, demanded the CBI arrest Rhea and her associates.

