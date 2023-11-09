Singer Arijit Singh’s latest single, "Fanna Kar Lo" for the film Starfish, is a free-spirited, rebellious romance. A full-on mellifluous romantic electronic pop adventure, the track brings together the underwater worlds of actress Khushali Kumar’s Rebel-Tara and the musical world of actor Ehan Bhatt’s Neil-The Free Spirited. Starfish Teaser: Khushalii Kumar, Milind Soman, Tusharr Khanna, and Ehan Bhat Embark on a Gripping Adventure in Akhilesh Jaiswal’s Thrilling Drama (Watch Video).

A simplistic composition, the song is primarily blending elements of electronic pop with the occasional bits of '70s-style synth-pop, merging them with bits of symphonic music. The composition is nonetheless creative as it does exactly what it is meant to do, which is to create a mood of timeless, endless life, filled with romance and adventure.

Watch Fanna Kar Lo Song

"Fanna Kar Lo" is mainly carried by Arijit Singh’s vocals, who at this point need little praise. Putting his heart and soul into it, the vocals of Arijit are the best part of the song, as they sublimely blend with the instrumentation and indeed inculcate the very mood that this track wants to bring about. The song is thematically focused on just letting go and living for the moment, as it is the moment that defines you. A very common theme, it is not easy to bring about musically, but "Fanna Kar Lo" does it astoundingly well.

The music video also highlights this theme very well as the worlds of Tara and Neil collide, and while both live different lives, they are both rebels and free-spirited at heart. Adventurous and romantic, the two become fast friends before quickly transitioning into lovers. Neil introduces Tara to his world of music and festivities, while Tara introduces him to her world of underwater diving.

Well crafted and sung brilliantly, "Fanna Kar Lo" is one song that will have listeners humming its tune constantly, given its infectious melodies. Directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal and written by Bina Nayak, the mysterious romance-drama is set in an underwater world, dealing with the heavy themes of grief and healing. Formerly titled Starfish Pickle, the movie is now simply called Starfish and will release in theatres on November 24.[

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2023 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).