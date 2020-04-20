Subhash Ghai Shares a Still From His Song 'Pyaar Ki Ganga Bahe' on Communal Harmony, Featuring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor And Other Actors

From the sets of 'Pyaar Ki Ganga Bahe' (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is time to be nostalgic and dig up old videos and pictures. When cults like Ramayan and Circus are gaining popularity, we can definitely expect everyone to search for more nostalgia during the COVID-19 lockdown. Bollywood director Subhash Ghai just posted a dose of past on his Twitter. He shared the short film with song "Pyaar ki Ganga Bahe" with an important message on communal harmony. The videos stars bigwigs and others including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda, Rishi Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Prosenjit, Mammootty, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Rasik Dave. Amidst Anti-CAA Protests, This Old Beautiful Song Featuring Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth and a Young Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor Is Going Viral (Watch Video).

Ghai wrote on the micro blogging site, "1990s Super stars together at My short film shoot of ‘pyar ki Ganga bahe 1991’ on communal harmony. Jackie anil with tiger n Sonam in arms." Yes those two toddlers looking adorable are none other than now-stars, Sonam Kapoor and Tiger Shroff! Check out the star studded still below.

Subhash Ghai's Tweet:

1990s Super stars together at My short film shoot of ‘pyar ki Ganga bahe 1991’ on communal harmony. Jackie anil with tiger n Sonam in arms👍 ⁦ ⁦@BeingSalmanKhan⁩ ⁦@aamir_khan⁩ ⁦@govindaahuja21⁩ ⁦@bindasbhidu⁩ ⁦@AnilKapoor⁩ ⁦@iTIGERSHROFF⁩ pic.twitter.com/AkqLpp2XaG — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 20, 2020

Here's The Song:

The song was loved by people back then with such an amazing crew teaming up for the same. Popular music composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal composed the song. Much-loved singers like Udit Narayan, Mohammed Aziz, Manhar Udhas and Jolly Mukherjee have lent their voices. Although we see only few faces from the song in this picture, you can always watch the full video. How many of you remember this song? Wouldn't it be wonderful to see more such reunions for a similar crucial cause?